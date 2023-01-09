Brazil, Lula condemns the “vandal and fascist” attack on institutions: “Terrorists will be punished”

A “vandal and fascist” attack against democratic institutions. This is how President Lula described the assault by supporters of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, on the palaces of power in Brazil, assuring that the “terrorists” will be “punished in an exemplary way”.

The former trade unionist, in the first week of his new mandate at the helm of Brazil, was visiting the flooded populations in the state of Sao Paulo when thousands of right-wing demonstrators invaded the seats of parliament, the presidency and the constitutional court in Brasilia . “All those responsible will be identified and judged, and will be punished in an exemplary manner with all the force of the law,” Lula said at a press conference, announcing a “federal intervention” in the Brazilian capital to temporarily bring police powers under the control of the central government. Lula also accused the capital’s police forces of having demonstrated “incompetence, bad faith or malice” and promised rapid measures, defining those who took part in yesterday afternoon’s action as “vandals, neo-fascists and fanatics”.

According to Lula’s Justice Minister, Flavio Dino, Bolsonaro, defeated in last October’s elections, is “politically responsible” for the attacks. “Clearly Jair Bolsonaro’s political responsibility is unequivocal. The legal responsibility, then, obviously rests with the judiciary, with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. But all those who want to polarize, instigate the practice of crimes, extremism, are politically responsible, by action or omission,” Dino said.

Accusations rejected by the former president, who left the country a few hours before Lula’s inauguration on January 1st. “I reject the allegations, without evidence, attributed to me by the current chief executive of Brazil,” said Bolsonaro, who is now in Florida. “Throughout my mandate I have always been within the perimeter of the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom”, added the former army captain, arguing that the “peaceful demonstrations, according to the law, are part of democracy” while “looting and invasions of public buildings such as those of today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are illegal”.

Also in Florida, like Bolsonaro, is Anderson Torres, an official against whom a request for immediate arrest has been issued by the Brazilian authorities. A former Minister of Security during the Bolsonaro presidency, Torres had assumed the role of Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District of Brasilia. On Twitter, he had regretted the “deplorable scenes that took place in the esplanade of the ministries”, assuring that he had “given precise instructions to the police to restore order”.