The elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, yesterday passed several routine tests at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in Sao Paulo, which certified complete remission of the throat cancer diagnosed in 2011. The press office of the medical center confirmed this information, which assumes that it is not there are signs of cancer cells in Lula da Silva’s body. Doctors also observed a small leukoplakia in the larynx, which is a white spot on the mucous membrane of the vocal cords, which is usually benign, as explained by one of the specialists. It will therefore not be necessary for the president to follow any treatment, routine checks are enough, for which he was discharged.

Lula da Silva won in the second round of the presidential elections on October 30, where he obtained 50.9 per cent of the vote, against the 49.1 obtained by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula will start her term on January 1, 2023.