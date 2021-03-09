How can we forget these images of humiliation? We must remember the conditions of the indictment of the former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) in 2016: conducted manu militari by the federal police during his interrogation, under the watchful eye of the cameras and without prior notice. Everything in this staging already testified to the political turn taken by Brazilian justice. On Monday, however, a Supreme Court judge, Edson Fachin, decided to overturn the four corruption convictions that had hit Lula, thus restoring him to his political rights. The magistrate considered that the court of Curitiba (south) was not “Not competent” to judge these cases. “We are awaiting the legal analysis of the decision of Judge Fachin, who admitted five years late that Sergio Moro should never have tried Lula”, Gleisi Hoffmann, the president of the Workers’ Party (PT), reacted immediately, cautiously. Today the Federal Court of Brasilia is responsible for taking over these cases. The Attorney General has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court, which meets in plenary session.

Economic bankruptcy

Released on November 8, 2019, by decision of the Supreme Court, after 580 days of imprisonment, the former steelworker, since then, has demanded justice. Judge Fachin’s decision marks a timid return to the rule of law, without however marking the end of Lula’s legal ordeal. “ Today, the Constitution and justice have conquered “, rejoices Luciana Santos, president of the PCdoB, a traditional ally of the PT. With the excess of which it is customary, the right plays revolt. “Brazil has succumbed, we will have to endure the euphoria of the antifas and the communists! “ chokes MP Coronel Tadeu.

The left, Tuesday, exulted, in fact. Lula, 75, “the warrior of the Brazilian people,” as his supporters like to call him, is now free to engage in a crucial presidential fight. A favorite in the polls, he was prevented from doing so in 2018 thanks to his continued detention and the maneuvers of Judge Sergio Moro as part of Operation “Lava Jato”.

Puppet from a right who has instrumentalised the anti-corruption fight to discredit the left, failing to be able to win at the ballot box, Jair Bolsonaro is today surrounded on all sides. Last weekend, a manifesto launched by figures such as singer Chico Buarque and former foreign minister Celso Amorim blamed the current head of state for “ the collapse of the health system “ in a country that has become the global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. Same rout in the field of the economy: “Brazil is bankrupt. I can not do anything “, he confessed at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the sons of the president, closely associated with power, are both concerned by the justice system, which suspects them of embezzlement of public funds, of belonging to a criminal organization and of involvement in the assassination of Marielle Franco. , elected from Rio de Janeiro and LGBT activist. Between accumulation of business and political collapse, the oligarchy distanced itself: Bolsonaro, whose popularity was eroding, lost one by one its support. In Washington, he lost a weighty ally with the defeat of Donald Trump. And in the region, where the left is regaining ground, it is more isolated than ever.

This rehabilitation upsets the political scenario, with the approach of the presidential election of 2022. In a context favorable to a popular sanction of the mistakes and the necropolitics of Bolsonarism, while an alternation is emerging, the right is looking for other headliners, hoping to embody itself, apparently, the rupture, to better perpetuate the neoliberal orientations obediently deployed by the far-right president. Among them, Sergio Moro, appointed Minister of Justice after the election of Jair Bolsonaro, as a reward for his role in the legal conspiracy against Lula. This ex-judge ended up slamming the government door last spring, accusing Bolsonaro of “Interference” in the investigations concerning his sons. In recent weeks, Moro has staged himself as a possible “anti-corruption” candidate, but Judge Fachin’s decision calls into question his probity: his horizon is darkening. Another aspirant, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), who has not ceased, for a year, to vilify Bolsonaro’s incompetence. Yesterday, he sent the two men back to back: “Polarization favors extremists, who destroy the country. Brazil is much bigger than Lula and Bolsonaro. “

Lula favorite of the presidential

However, to the right, the road is steep. According to a study by the Intelligence in Research and Consultancy institute, among ten potential presidential candidates, only Lula would be able to defeat Jair Bolsonaro, with 50% of the voting intentions, 12 points ahead of the outgoing president. The game is certainly not won: the left, exhausted by the blows taken since the institutional coup against Dilma Rousseff, emerged weakened from the municipal elections of November 15 and 29, 2020; Bolsonaro, ready to stage an opportune national-populist turn, still has a solid political base, cemented, among others, by evangelical currents; finally, the attitude which will be that of the army, and especially of the officers who surround the current president, remains unknown. But the rediscovered freedom of the trade unionist who became president already offers a bright light in the grim Brazilian political landscape.