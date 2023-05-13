Guarded as one of its greatest treasures, Brazil keeps a scroll with letters in delicate calligraphy that says: “Slavery in Brazil is declared extinct.” The so-called Golden Law, with a very brief wording and divine halo, was signed by Princess Isabel, daughter of Emperor Pedro II, on May 13, 1888, 135 years ago this Saturday. Brazil ended with a stroke of the pen (literally) more than three centuries of slavery. It was the last country in the Americas to do so. Thanks to that gesture, the princess quickly became a national heroine. She gives her name to a multitude of squares and avenues, and in Rio de Janeiro she has a statue in front of Copacabana beach. Until not long ago she was a figure that generated unanimity, “the redeemer”; but in recent years the pressure of the black movement and a new generation of historians is revising her figure.

A few weeks ago, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva renamed an award created in the last days of the Bolsonaro administration (the Princess Isabel Order of Merit) as Luiz Gama, in homage to a self-taught lawyer who was enslaved for ten years and who Thanks to his legal knowledge, he achieved the freedom of more than 500 people, becoming one of the most prominent abolitionist leaders.

For years, the long shadow of the princess hid many struggles, especially that of black abolitionists. Although things are changing, in schools and in the collective imagination the image of the saving princess prevails, as recognized by the historian Ynaê Lopes dos Santos, author of the book brazilian racism. She defends that abolitionism was the first great Brazilian social movement: “Unfortunately, what we know about Princess Isabel was told from a very white perspective of Brazilian history. It seems that one fine day he got up and said slavery is over!, leaving in the background a series of struggles that marked Brazil from 1865-1868 until its abolition,” he remarks in a cafe in Rio de Janeiro, not far from the palace where the princess resided.

A tourist photographs the statue of Princess Isabel located in the Copacabana neighborhood of the city of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). Leonardo Carrato

It is true that the daughter of Emperor Pedro II had a progressive vision and sympathy for the abolitionist cause. She did not hesitate to appear in public with camellias, when these flowers became a symbol of the anti-slavery cause, because they were grown in a quilombo (a settlement) in Rio de Janeiro that sheltered fugitives.

The princess was a close friend of André Rebouças -Brazil’s first black engineer and one of the leading abolitionists- and came to organize charity balls to raise funds for the cause. However, the historian remembers that she signed the Golden Law because she “had no other option.” The norm supposed to formalize something irreversible. The newspapers of the time even spoke of civil war. Insurgent movements, mass escapes or home invasions proliferated throughout the country. The provinces of Amazonas and Ceará had already abolished slavery years before, international pressures, especially from England, were already unsustainable, and the ghost of Haiti hovered over the elite landowners, the only country where the black rebellion triumphed and led to a independent republic.

In Brazil, for a long time, May 13 was a marked date. In the first years after the abolition it was a holiday in which there were massive street celebrations. For the freedmen there was no type of economic compensation or reparation (nor for the owners), but even so “the festivities had an immense popular support,” explains Dos Santos. Everything went downhill as the black population perceived that the new Republic inaugurated in 1889 continued to stimulate racial inequality, perhaps not in as explicit a way as with racial segregation in the United States, for example, but with policies that relegated blacks to a subordinate place, hindered their right to vote and sought to whiten the population by stimulating the arrival of European immigrants, in line with the eugenic theses of the time.

Reproduction of the Golden Law of 1888. Adolfo Celso Galdino Alves

In the field of the symbolic, the excessive role of Princess Isabel begins to bother. Starting in the 1950s and 1960s, voices called for commemorating November 20, the day Zumbi dos Palmares was assassinated, who in the 17th century fought against the Portuguese at the head of the largest quilombo in the country. “Zumbi provided a perspective of a more radical break with slavery, and he is a black protagonist, in front of a white protagonist”, points out the historian. To this day, November 20 is Black Awareness Day, a holiday in several states, and May 13 passes unnoticed on the calendar.

In this redefinition of the figure of Princess Elizabeth, 1988 is a year that marked a before and after. The current Constitution, that of redemocratization after the military dictatorship, was approved, and the centenary of the end of slavery was also celebrated. Throughout the country, the United Black Movement (MNU) organized the March against the false abolition. On one of her most iconic banners you could read “The princess forgot to sign our work card”. Rio’s samba schools dedicated all Carnival parades to the centenary of the historic landmark. Between tributes and more critical looks, the winner was Vila Isabel, with a parade that solemnly ignored the princess, chanted “thank you, Zumbi” and paid tribute to Angola’s heritage in Brazilian culture.

The deconstruction of the idea of ​​the princess as a great savior goes back a long way, but it has been accelerating in recent times. Another samba school, Mangueira, sang in 2019 that freedom “did not come from heaven or from the hands of Isabel” and had the audacity to present the heroic princess Isabel on top of a float with her hands stained with blood. At the same time, he vindicated the stories that were hidden behind the “framed heroes”, such as that of Chico da Matilde, also known as Dragão do Mar, the humble sailor who in the state of Ceará refused to disembark enslaved people to distribute them throughout Brazil. . His story, like that of Manoel Congo, leader of a revolt in Rio’s main coffee valley, that of Luiz Gama himself and many others, are still little known by the general public, despite the fact that books have flourished in recent years. , documentaries and exhibitions about their lives.

A depiction of Princess Isabel during the 2019 Rio de Janeiro caranaval. Leo Queiroz (Courtesy)

With this rescue movement in the background, Princess Elizabeth ends up entering a disputed area, says the historian. “There is an anti-racist look that defends that abolition cannot be explained based on the centrality of the princess, because it is not enough and because it eliminates the actions of thousands of people, especially blacks, and on the other hand there is a more conservative wing that defends racism as a system of power and that strengthens Princess Isabel, because it presents her as if she were the great mother of the enslaved”, he explains.

The figure of the regent who never came to inherit the throne has been vindicated by the right as the social movements and the most progressive political sectors stripped her of the excesses of benevolence and gratitude. In a session in Congress, one of Bolsonaro’s sons, congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, defended her against those who do not exalt her “perhaps because she is white.” He said it before Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança, also a far-right deputy, great-great-grandson of the princess. At the end of December of last year, Bolsonaro, already defeated in the elections, devoted one of his last days in office to creating the Order of Merit of Princess Isabel, to reward people or entities that work in favor of the protection of human rights. Among the first to receive the award were himself and his wife, which was interpreted as one of his last provocations.

Lula’s new government renamed the prize Luiz Gama, and the extreme right saw it as an offense against the princess. The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida (one of the few blacks in the cabinet), refuted her criticism, asking to leave her out of political battles. “In the name of Princess Isabel and her importance to her History, the best thing we did was end that award, which was the result of a misdirection,” he concluded.

