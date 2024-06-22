Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 17:13

After 13 unbeaten games in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League (LNV), the Brazilian team, current leader of the world rankings, suffered its first setback in the semifinal against Japan, a team that had already been defeated by the country in the first phase of this edition of the tournament. . However, in this Saturday’s duel (22), in Bangkok (Thailand), those who came out on top were the Asians, who reached an LNV final for the first time in history. Today, the Brazilians came from behind on the scoreboard, snatched a draw twice throughout the game, but succumbed in the tie-break for 3 sets to 2 (6-24, 21-25, 25-22, and 12-15).

This Sunday (23), starting at 7 am (Brasília time), the team led by José Roberto Guimarães returns to the court against Poland – defeated by Italy, in the other semi – to fight for the bronze medal. The LNV title decision will take place next, at 10 am, between Japan and Italy (champion in 2022 after defeating Brazil in the final).

Related news: In a game defined in the tie-break, Brazil is surpassed by Japan and will compete for bronze in the League of Nations. #VNL #LigaDasNacoes #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/zVC4v83n7d — Vôlei Brasil (@volei) June 22, 2024

“Of course, it’s difficult to talk now. It’s always difficult to play against Japan. They defend a lot. We do it too, but today I think our counterattack wasn’t that good. It wasn’t even our loot. They put a lot of speed into their sets and shots, so we were struggling a little with the right positions,” Carol told VBTV, from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). “It was a difficult game and now it’s important to rest, because tomorrow we have another game and we have to be ready to fight again. Of course it is very frustrating, because we wanted to win the tournament, but Japan did an excellent job”, analyzed the winger.

Brazil’s streak of 13 consecutive victories in the LNV took the women’s team to the top of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) world rankings. By assuming the top of the list, Brazil secured the number 1 position (seed) in Group B at the Paris Olympics. In the same selection bracket are Poland, Japan and Kenya. The volleyball tournament in Paris 2024 is scheduled for the period from July 27th to August 11th.

Brazil faces France in the men’s LNV

After two consecutive defeats – against the United States and Canada – the men’s volleyball team plays a decisive game against France, the current Olympic champion, at 4am this Sunday (24), in Manila (Philippines) to advance to the quarterfinals. Seventh place in the overall classification, with 20 points, Brazil needs, at least, to win two sets in the match against the French to guarantee classification. Franca occupies seventh place, with 21 points. Only the seven best-placed teams at the end of the first qualifying phase, plus Poland (as it is the host country for the final phase of the tournament), advance to the quarterfinals. LNV brings together the 16 best-ranked teams in the world.

Last game of the Nations League qualifying phase! And the men’s team is eyeing a better position in the table. #VNL #LigaDasNacoes #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/HAqLAAquRK — Vôlei Brasil (@volei) June 22, 2024

In this Sunday’s clash (23), the Brazilians will have the support of setter Bernardinho, who has already recovered from a calf injury, which took him off the court for more than 15 days.

Qualified for the Paris Games, the men’s team is seeking a second LNV championship – the first title was obtained in 2021. The final phase of the men’s LNV (starting in the quarterfinals) will take place from June 27th to 30th, in Lodz (Poland).