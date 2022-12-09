AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Brazil lost 4-2 on penalties to Croatia on Friday after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes and were knocked out of the World Cup once again in the quarterfinals. in the end.

The game played at the Cidade da Educação stadium was tense and ended in a 0-0 tie at the end of the 90 minutes. Neymar put Brazil ahead late in the first half of extra time, but Croatia equalized late in the second half through Bruno Petkovic.

The first half of the game was balanced, with Croatia, finalist of the World Cup in Russia four years ago, managing to score the ball out and the main moves of Brazil.

During the second stage, coach Tite decided to change the team, putting Antony in Raphinha’s place and shortly afterwards Rodrygo in Vinicius Jr.’s place.

The Brazilian team started to press more, but the Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made four good saves in two attempts by Neymar and two by Lucas Paquetá. In the last few minutes, Pedro replaced Richarlison.

Croatia will face Argentina or the Netherlands in the semifinal, who face each other this Friday.