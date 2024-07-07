Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/07/2024 – 13:51

The Brazilian national team’s participation in the 2024 Copa América has come to an end. In the early hours of this Sunday (7), Brazil drew with Uruguay 0-0 in Las Vegas and ended up losing in the penalty shootout 4-2. Éder Militão and Douglas Luiz did not convert their shots. The team led by Dorival Júnior leaves the competition with just one win and three draws in four games. Uruguay advances to face Colombia in the semifinals.

The fiercely rivalry-filled classic was marked more by provocations and harsh tackles than by good football. Right at the start, the disagreement between striker Endrick – finally a starter – and Uruguayan defender Ronaldo Araújo served as a calling card for what the match would be like. In total, 41 fouls were called.

In the first half, both teams had their best chances, one after the other. Striker Darwin Núñez appeared free to head the ball into the Brazilian box, but his shot went over the goal. Soon after, Raphinha was one-on-one with the Uruguayan goalkeeper, but the ball was stopped by Rochet.

The second half was even less inspiring and more controversial. The most striking incident was the violent tackle by Nahitan Nández on the ankle of Rodrygo, Brazil’s number 10. After a VAR review, the Uruguayan midfielder received a red card, leaving La Celeste with one less player in the final stretch of the match.

The numerical advantage on the field, however, was not taken advantage of by Brazil and the place in the next phase had to be decided on penalties.

In the first Brazilian shot, Éder Militão had his shot saved by Rochet. In the third, Douglas Luiz hit the post.

The Uruguayans converted the first three, until Alisson saved the fourth shot, from Giménez, which at that point would have given Uruguay the victory. However, the opponent’s victory was only delayed, as Ugarte scored on the fifth kick and closed the series at 4-2.

Uruguay is still looking for its 16th continental title and will face Colombia in the semi-finals on Wednesday at 9pm in Charlotte. The Colombians, who eliminated Panama with a 5-0 win, are looking for their second title.