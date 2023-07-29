Saturday, July 29, 2023
Brazil loses against France and postpones its qualification in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2023
in Sports
Brazil loses against France and postpones its qualification in the 2023 Women's World Cup

Brazil - France in Women's World Cup

Brazil vs. France.

Brazil vs. France.

Marta’s team fought but could not beat the European team.

A struggling Brazil team fell 2-1 to France on Saturday in a hard-fought match for the women’s World Cup, a result that left the definition of those classified to the round of 16 until the last date.

Brazil postpones its qualification

The ‘Bleues’ opened the scoring at minute 17 with a header from Eugenie Le Sommer and Debinha equalized at 58.

The French captain Wendie Renard sealed the final 2-1 at minute 83 by heading a corner kick, in the match played in Brisbane by the Group F of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Brisbane Stadium was practically full of fans, most of them shouting their support for Brazil. With the result, France reached 4 points after their draw with Jamaica, while Brazil got all three from their victory over Panama. The classifieds of Group F will be defined on August 2 when
Brazil faces Jamaica and France against Panama.

“I am disappointed by our first half”expressed the coach of
Brazil, Pia Sundhage after the match.

“I need to go back to make our team happier. In the first half there was no joy, there was no attitude,” claimed the Swedish-born coach.

AFP

