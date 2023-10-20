Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/20/2023 – 0:07

In a new survey, the MapBiomas network found that, between 1985 and 2022, there was a 15% reduction in the area occupied by natural forests in the country, from 581.6 million hectares to 494.1 million hectares.

The main factor of devastation was the appropriation of agriculture, and the last five years have accelerated the deforestation process, accounting for 11% of the 87.6 million hectares lost, reveals Collection 8 of the Annual Mapping of Land Cover and Use in Brazil . According to the work, the biomes that saw the most forests disappear during this period were the Amazon (13%) and the Cerrado (27%).

Related news:

The mapping considers different types of tree cover: forest formations, savannas, flooded forests, mangroves and sandbanks. According to MapBiomas, these ecosystems occupy 58% of the national territory. When all are considered, the Amazon (78%) and the Caatinga (54%) appear as the biomes with the highest proportion of natural forests in 2022.

MapBiomas also observed that two thirds of the destroyed area, that is, 58 million hectares, were forest formations, which are areas of vegetation with a predominance of tree species and a continuous canopy, such as the forests that prevail in the Amazon and the Atlantic Forest. . The decrease in forest formations was 14% in the 38 years analyzed. Pampa was the only one where the level remained stable, even over the years.

According to the organization’s calculations, almost all deforestation (95%) occurred as a consequence of the advance of agriculture, which involves both the transformation of forest into pastures and the use of areas for agricultural cultivation. In the first two decades of the period under analysis, there was an increase in forest loss, followed by a period of reduction in the deforested area from 2006 onwards.

Flooded forests are also part of the Amazon landscape and began to be monitored by MapBiomas this year. Such forests are characterized by forming close to watercourses. In this case, in the space of almost 40 years, 430 thousand hectares of forests were lost, which occupied 18.8 million hectares or 4.4% of the biome in 2022.