Direct Chronicle

Brazil is advancing at half gas. And it reaches him. Actually, you have plenty. First, it erased the decimated Venezuela in the debut and this Friday it beat Peru (4-0) with as much authority as Peru in Rio de Janeiro soccer. Nobody coughs up Tite’s team in South America. He commands in the qualifying rounds, sweeps the Copa América. The Canarinha dose the game according to your needs. Accelerates and slows down. Bores and entertains. He never suffers. He has, as if that weren’t enough, a vintage footballer: Neymar. On the 10th, in the Copa América preview, I was lazy. Now in Teresópolis, no one doubts that the PSG striker wants a title with the senior team.

More information

Brazil, from the outset, walked slowly in Rio de Janeiro, pressed furiously when they lost the ball and, nevertheless, when they regained possession, they were meek. It seemed that the Tite boys only wanted to play foot, as if they were bored to go deep. Until Neymar said enough. In a play in which all the attackers participated, Everton, Gabriel Jesús and Gabigol, the difference was put by the PSG striker. The result? Goal by Alex Sandro. The full-back sneaked into the heart of the area and put an end to Peru’s resistance. Tite’s boys didn’t even look at the scoreboard. Back to parsimony, with Neymar close to the steering wheels when the team lost rhythm in circulation.

Comfortable when it was his turn to direct the game, intense to advance the lines, Neymar feels the spiritual leader of Brazil no matter how much the bracelet was placed on Thiago Silva against Peru as Casemiro had already done before in the premiere against Venezuela. The Real Madrid midfielder, however, sat on the bench next to Tite in Rio de Janeiro. He was not the only one. The coach made six changes with respect to the team that thrashed Vinotinto on the opening day (3-0). Inside: Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Everton and Gabigol. Gareca, without surprises in the eleven. The surprising finalist of the last edition of the Copa América in 2019 was reunited with Brazil. This time without his historical reference, the top gunner of the Inca team (39): Paolo Guerrero, who suffers from tendinitis in his right knee.

Unlike the final at the Maracana in 2019, at the Estadio Nilton Santos Peru he was not intimidated. In fact, he even dared to command in Rio. The problem for Gareca is that without Guerrero, Peru runs out of gunpowder in attack. In the first half, he sought Ederson’s goal five times, none successfully. Brazil, in four. Then, Tite understood that the Canarinha needed one more march. Outside a disconnected Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, (touched the ball nine times by 17 by goalkeeper Ederson) and Everton by Richarlison and Éverton Ribeiro. Brazil improved. Closer to Gallese, always looking out for Neymar.

On the 10th he deceived the referee, but not the VAR and was left with the desire to take his second penalty in the Copa América. He does not care about me. He had revenge. Fred sped up and found Neymar in the crescent. The PSG forward did not think twice. Cross lash and celebrate with Tite. Brazil’s goal went to Peru. Gareca’s compact and orderly team turned the duel into a round trip. Very bad idea against the power of Brazil. And the Canarinha he looked at himself in the mirror of the Canarinha. From the four shots in the first half to 13 in the second. Everyone wanted the ball, everyone wanted to score. Neymar, generous, distributed the goal. Everton Ribeiro scored, also Richarlison. The changes proved Tite right.

Serious in the first half, funny in the second; Brazil rules in America.