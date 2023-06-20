Brazil | Liberals were jubilant at Lula’s return, but now he looks glum

The president of Brazil defends Russia and Venezuela. Lula’s speeches can be admired, but not the actions, says a Brazilian political researcher.

From the liberals a sigh of relief was heard around the world in autumn. We finally got rid of the one who yearns for a military dictatorship, insults women and minorities and spreads election lies About Jair Bolsonaro“The Trump of the Tropics”.

Rescue arrived Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in character. He defeated Bolsonaro, who sought a second term, by a historically small margin of 1.8 percentage points in the presidential election last October.

Leftist Lula, 77, returned at the turn of the year to lead Latin America’s largest country, Brazil, with a population of 215 million. He had last served as president in 2003–2010.

Far-right Bolsonaro had cared little about clearing the rainforest to make way for agriculture and mining. Lula vowed to stop the destruction of the Amazon and make climate action his number one priority.

“Brazil is back!” Lula declared in his victory speech.

“Brazil is back!” Lula declared at the UN climate conference.

“Brazil is back!” Lula declared on a state visit to China.

Brazil used to be considered a kind of diplomatic superpower, but the isolationist nationalist Bolsonaro withdrew his country from many international decision-making tables.

The newspaper O Globo calculated that Lula has met more heads of state in less than six months than Bolsonaro met in four years, 33 to 32.

Lula’s activism has returned Brazil’s voice to be heard on the stages of world politics. However, not everyone likes its tone.

Lula sees opportunities for increasing Brazil’s weight in the new world order, which would be more multipolar. Of course, it can be considered a meaningful goal, but China and Russia, for example, have the same thing.

Lulan at the beginning of the season, the western democracies were still having fun when he visited Joe Biden on the run in Washington.

Then Lula started to look like a left winger of the old alliance, who has enough understanding towards Russia and right-wing dictators.

Lula estimated that the United States “excite” hostilities in Ukraine. He argued, that the war was a decision of two countries. Even at the beginning of the Russian invasion more than a year ago, he inchthat the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was as guilty as the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

White House called Lula is a mouthpiece for Russian and Chinese propaganda.

In April Lula presentedthat Zelenskyi could try to end the war by offering the Crimean peninsula to Putin.

Political scientist Leonardo Paz from the Brazilian think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas, estimates that Lula’s actions are not much to blame, but his speeches are even more so.

“He’s not as smart as he was in his first two seasons. His speeches did not lead to this kind of criticism at the time,” says Paz in a telephone interview.

“He should understand that everything the president says can be beneficial or detrimental. I am surprised that he thus offers opportunities for criticism directed at himself.”

Paz points out that behind the president’s outrageous statements, Brazil’s institutions are more closely aligned with the common front of the West, and Brazilians strongly feel that their country is part of the West.

For example, Brazil supported the UN resolution that condemned Russia’s attack and demanded that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine – unlike, for example, China, India and South Africa, which together with Brazil and Russia form the Brics group of countries considered to be emerging economic powers.

Brazil has certainly not imposed sanctions on Russia and has not agreed to sell weapons to Ukraine.

of Brazil balancing is explained by the traditional distrust of the United States in the countries of Latin America, and especially on their left. It stems from the last century, when the United States got involved in the affairs of its “backyard” by supporting military dictatorships and orchestrating right-wing coups.

“Lula and part of the left believe that NATO, the United States and the countries of Western Europe tried to corner Russia by expanding NATO to the east. They understand that Russia sees this as an existential threat,” explains Paz.

“Still, Lula certainly doesn’t think that Russia’s actions are justified.”

Lula would like independent countries “peace club” to mediate a negotiated solution to the war. It is only realistic if both Ukraine and Russia consider Lula to be honest.

Investigator Paz describes Lula as an “international animal” who lives and breathes foreign policy and is known by everyone. Still, he does not believe that Brazil can become a leading peace broker.

“The United States can offer security guarantees to Ukraine. China can help Russia economically. Brazil doesn’t have any similar trump card,” he says.

“We can still be a significant player whose opinions and ideas are listened to.”

Russia is important to Brazil specifically from the perspective of the Brics group. The whole concept was invented twenty years ago – without South Africa at first – but it quickly became a real cooperation organization whose weight has grown exponentially.

Brics is a strong challenger to the G7 group of the most developed western economies, and there is room for it. According to Paz, 15–20 countries would like to participate. Most of the talk has been about Saudi Arabia.

“Brazil feels that the United States is not really listening to it. In Brics, Brazil is cared about and it is an obviously good place for Brazil strategically,” says Paz.

“As a founding member, it would retain a lot of weight, even if Brics grows.”

Descriptive was that Lula’s visit to Biden at the White House in February looked like a courtesy call. Instead Xi Jinping he creates took in April, a record number of business leaders, several state governors and more than 40 members of parliament from the Brazilian Congress.

China overtook the United States as Brazil’s most important trading partner already in 2009, and since then Brazil’s exports to China have tripled. Still coming to Brazil direct investments more from the US than China.

In Shanghai, Lula barked supremacy of the dollar in the world market and advocated the use of other currencies in trade between Brics countries. Protected by Lulan Dilma Rousseffpresident of Brazil from 2011 to 2016, was appointed in Shanghai to head the New Development Bank of the Brics countries.

Lula has aroused disbelieving reactions also by defending of Venezuela dictator Nicolás Madurowho visited Brazil at the end of May.

Lula said that Western countries’ interpretation of Maduro’s illegal autocracy is “absurd” because he has been elected president in elections. He ignored the details: that it was practically a show election and most of the countries of the Americas and Europe – including Brazil – found Maduro’s continued term illegal.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is investigating whether the Maduro regime has committed human rights violations, such as torture, in persecuting the opposition. The United States accuses Maduro of international drug trafficking and is offering a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Paz criticizes Lula’s defensive speeches about Maduro. Still, he marvels at foreigners’ talk about warming relations with Venezuela.

“This shouldn’t even be a topic of discussion. We have a couple of thousand kilometers of common, poorly monitored border. Surveillance of criminals, such as smugglers, and refugees requires cooperation. Our relationship must be good.”

Paz refers to the one maintained by The Economist magazine to the democracy indexaccording to which less than 15 percent of the world’s countries are full democracies.

“Why are we talking about Venezuelan relations but not Saudi Arabian relations?”