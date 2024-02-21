There are already more than 120 deputies who have so far supported the request for the dismissal of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, due to the statements in which he assured that Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip constitute a genocide just like the extermination of Jews promoted by Adolf Hitler In the last century.

The statements were made from Ethiopia, where the president was on an official mission.

Deputy Carla Zambelli was in charge of beginning to collect signatures to present the request for dismissal in impeachment against Lula da Silva.

This Wednesday, the list of signatures has tripled in size, going from 40 to 122 so far. The majority are deputies from the Liberal Party (PL), but there are deputies from parties that are part of the government coalition, such as the PP, PSD, União Brasil and Republicans.

The request, written by Zambelli, alleges that the president's speech constituted a crime of responsibility for having committed an “act of hostility against a foreign nation, exposing the Republic to the danger of war or compromising its neutrality.”

“Lula encourages racial insults and incurs a crime of responsibility provided for in Article 5 of the Federal Constitution, which also corroborates the speech of the Prime Minister of Israel who immediately demonstrated his vehement rejection. From this arises the request for impeachment that we presented against the leader of our nation, who “exposed us to the danger of war, as a measure of the application of the most complete and urgent justice,” explained the deputy in a note sent to the Brazilian media Gazeta do Povo.

The endorsement of the parliamentarians, however, aims fix a position and show political strength, since for a dismissal request to be approved it is not necessary to have a minimum number of signatures, as in the case, for example, of a Constitutional Amendment.

To advance in parliament, a request for impeachment depends solely on the will of the president of the Chamber of Deputies. In this legislature, it would correspond to Arthur Lira.

Since the beginning of Lula's mandate, for example, other requests were presented that were not considered because they were presented by Lira. The tendency is for the movement to be repeated in relation to this complaint.

Lula's speech generated a great reaction from both the Israeli government, which considered him “persona non grata”, as well as from the Brazilian opposition and entities linked to the Jewish community.

A former spokesperson for the Israeli government even recalled the similar crisis experienced in 2014 that generated the expression “diplomatic dwarf,” and former president Jair Bolsonaro himself also recalled the visit he made to Israel, describing the relationship as one of “sister nations.”

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (l), and the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu (d). See also Houthi attacks 'endanger' Israel and global shipping, Germany warns

