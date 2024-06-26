According to the governor of São Paulo, reforms carried out since then “have given weight” to the Brazilian economy

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) that, as of 2016, Brazil has passed from an era “anti-business” for “pro-business”. The year marks the end of the process that culminated in the impeachment of the former president. Dilma Rousseff (PT). Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) occupied the position of President of the Republic until the election of the current head of the Executive, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in 2022.

Tarcísio is in Portugal to participate in the 12th Lisbon Legal Forum. The event is promoted by the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes in Portugal. The governor of São Paulo declared that Brazil “is passing by” for a moment “very strong” of reforms.

The changes made from 2016 onwards, according to Tarcísio, “have given weight” for the Brazilian economy. “One thing we gained a lot was governance in structuring projects“, he said. “What was a problem in the past when structuring projects is no longer a problem. We began to develop extremely sophisticated models”, he added.

These new models, stated the governor of São Paulo, “understand“the risks”perceived by international investors”. Among them, demand and exchange rate. “That’s why, over the last few years, we’ve had an overwhelming response in terms of contracting projects and the presence of investors here, in an increasingly stronger way.”, he stated.

Even so, Tarcísio stated that the country still faces challenges, such as securing financing. “How are we going to mobilize capital to respond to such a large demand for infrastructure?”he said. “It is essential that we combine public and private capital”, he added.

“From the point of view of public capital, it is necessary to prepare the State from a fiscal point of view so that we have the necessary breath to make the investment”, he added.

“GILMARPALOOZA”

O 12th Lisbon Forumpromoted by Gilmar in Portugal, is a tradition and was named “Gilmarpalooza” – a combination of the names of the dean and the music festival Lollapalooza originated in Chicago (USA) and whose Brazilian version is held every year in São Paulo with a multitude of bands from many places.

Host of the Lisbon event, Gilmar invited all the STF ministers – who were divided:

The initial program included all the STF ministers. The official document with all the forum panels and their participants had been published by Poder360 on June 13th. After publication, the event organizers contacted this digital newspaper and said that it was still a preliminary list and subject to change – although there were no reservations in the archive regarding this possibility.

Below, the updated numbers for “Gilmarpalooza” – in parentheses, the number of authorities from each sphere of power that appeared in the initial program:

5 STF ministers (there were 10);

12 STJ ministers (still 12);

2 TCU ministers (there were 7);

1 TSE minister (there were 5);

5 Lula ministers (there were 14);

4 State governors (there were 9);

5 senators (there were 8);

Arthur Lira + 5 deputies (there were 7).

WHO PAYS

The STF has repeatedly declared that it does not pay the costs of private travel for ministers, who are free to accept invitations to lectures and seminars. It is not clear this time whether each authority present at the forum will pay their own expenses or whether the organizers will pay for tickets, accommodation and food.

The Court’s responsibility is to pay for the security of ministers, no matter where they are. Even if traveling for a private activity, all 11 magistrates have the right to be accompanied by a police officer.

Barroso had said on June 10 that there is a “lack in understanding” with the travels of ministers and that they live “castellated”. called it “pet peeve” criticism of Toffoli, who went to London to watch the Champions League final and took a security guard – at a cost of R$39,000.

In 2021, the Power360 showed that the Supreme Court magistrates had 32 security guards in Brasília, 16 in São Paulo, 4 in Rio and 7 in Paraná. The annual cost was R$7.9 million per year. Currently, however, the values ​​are not clear on the STF website and it is not known exactly where each minister was with their security guards.

In Brazil, ministers of the country’s highest court are not required to annually disclose reports on their private activities, unlike what is done in the United States (understand this text).

US Supreme Court justices have been pressured about their relationship with the private sector. North American newspaper editorials and civil society have been critical of how judges act in private activities. There is a growing feeling that the actions of judges may represent a conflict of interest.

WHO ORGANIZES THE FORUM

The theme of the 2024 forum is “Advances and setbacks of globalization and new frontiers: legal, political, economic, socio-environmental and digital transformations”.