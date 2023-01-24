On the night of this Monday, the Selection of Brazil defeated his similar team 3-1 Argentina, in the stadium Olympic Pascual Guerrerofor the third day of group A of the South American Under-20 Championship, that takes place in Colombia. In a commitment where the Scratch did not have many drawbacks, setting foot in the second phase of the tournament.

The commitment had emotions from the beginning, in which the Argentines had a shot of Gino Infantino in the first minute, but was stopped by the goalkeeper Mycael Pontes.

Then the Brazilians were responding with quick play, until minute 8, they put together a good play on the right side, they entered the area, crossed, the albiceleste left the rebound and Guilherme Mafra finished off to finalize the first of the night.

Those led by Javier Mascherano They were responding, but it was difficult for them to have versatility in the last quarter of the field. At minute 16, Agustín Giay shot a cross to the far post, Brian Aguirre headed and hit the goalkeeper’s horizontal post.

Very clear domain

Around 36′, the midfielder Andrey Dos Santos recovered a ball at the rival’s exit in the midfield, advanced, eluded several players, entered the area and only had to cross it to the goalkeeper’s right post, to score the 2- 0 partial. Afterwards, Argentina did not have the same reaction to the first goal, with which they immediately ended the first stage.

At minute 57, Nicholas Paz received the ball in the middle, looked for the hole and assisted Maximo Perrone into space, the midfielder finished off with a net direction and goalkeeper Pontes stopped the shot without any problems.

In the 66th minute, Paz managed to elude his marker from the right sector, executed the cross to the far post and Véliz finished off with a header, but the goalkeeper had no problem controlling the ball.

In the final minutes at 86, Lautaro Di Lollo brought down Vitor Roque in the area and the judge ordered a penalty. The same affected executed and materialized it in the 3-0. Four minutes later, Paz executed a free kick from the left side, David González headed and scored the discount, with which he later ended the game.

Argentina’s next match in the U-20 South American Championship, it will be on Wednesday when they receive Peru. While Brazil will face Colombia, both commitments are again in Pascual Guerrero.

Paraguay is leader

Led by striker Diego González, the Paraguayan soccer team defeated Peru 1-0 on Monday and became the first team to win their ticket to the final hexagonal of the U20 South American Championship that takes place in Colombia .

With their defeat, the third in a row, Peru was eliminated from the possibility of advancing to the next phase. In their first outing they fell to Colombia (1-2) and then lost to the powerful Brazil (0-3) and completed their third loss to Paraguay.

The score that makes Paraguay dream of one of the four tickets that the South American gives to the World Cup in Indonesia, in May, was scored by González with an impeccable header after a millimeter service by Matías Segovia.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Soccer Correspondent

EFE

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15