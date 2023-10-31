Brazil ends this Tuesday (31) its term as the rotating presidency of the United Nations (UN) Security Council without resolving or indicating a path to ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which marked the country’s management of the body. practically from the beginning – from the end of the first week, on October 7th.

Although it performed well in trying to reach consensus among all members, Brazilian diplomacy leaves the collegiate frustrated for not being able to resolve the first major challenge.

Minister Mauro Vieira, of International Relations, headed the Brazilian delegation to the Council and said, in the emergency session this Monday (30), that the body is “shamefully failing” to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The criticism made clear Brazil’s frustration at the head of the collegiate for not having reached an agreement with all members.

The chancellor emphasized that, since the beginning of the war, the Security Council held meetings and heard speeches, but was unable to make a decision to “put an end to human suffering in the territory”. He highlighted that the collegiate has the means to take effective measures, but, “repeatedly and shamefully”, it did not do so.

To date, the Security Council has rejected resolutions presented by Brazil, the United States and two Russian proposals related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Brazilian proposal was the one that secured the largest number of votes – 12 in favor, two abstentions and only one against, from the United States, which has veto power and blocked approval.

“We made every possible effort to cease hostilities and stop human sacrifice and provide some type of assistance to the local populations and Brazilians still in the Gaza Strip. Each country will have had its own inspiration”, stated Mauro Vieira. The Brazilian Foreign Ministry intends to present a new resolution, but it is still under study.

Although the collegiate’s function is to ensure the security of member countries, the approved proposals are not necessarily accepted, but serve as an official guideline or position of the countries.

On October 21, during the Cairo Peace Summit, Vieira declared that the “Paralysis of the Security Council” is having “tremendous consequences on the lives of civilians” that are not in the interests of the international community.

“Despite such efforts, the Security Council was woefully unable to adopt a resolution on 18 October. However, the many favorable votes that the draft resolution received are proof of the broad political support for swift action by the Council. We believe that this vision is shared by the international community in general”, he said.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also criticized the Security Council on several occasions. He called the veto right of the permanent members of the council “madness” after the Brazilian proposal on the conflict between Israel and Hamas was rejected due to the United States veto.

Lula defended a reform of the Council to include more permanent members, an agenda he has promoted since his first term, although there is currently no prospect of effective changes to the body.

In addition to criticizing the collegiate’s performance in dealing with the conflict in the Middle East, the Brazilian government leaves the presidency of the body without taking a clear position on the correct designation of Hamas as a terrorist group. Since the beginning of the war, Lula has been asked by civil society to classify the organization, but he states that he will only do so after the Council defines it – which was not mentioned during the meetings.

The UN Security Council is made up of five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) and ten rotating members with two-year terms each: Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique , Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Starting this Wednesday (1/11), the collegiate will pass to China, which is also likely to have difficulties in approving resolutions against the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The biggest one is reaching a consensus with the United States. The following month, in December, the presidency passes to Ecuador.