FIFA released this Thursday (31) the updated ranking with the best teams in the world and Brazil leads the group. This is the first time since August 2017 that the Brazilian team has been at the top of the list, until then led by Belgium.

In the top 10 of the ranking, only Italy, current European champions, failed to qualify for the World Cup, while in the top 20, Sweden and Colombia are absent – Wales, currently 18th, disputes space in the repechage, in June.

+ FIFA president backs off from controversial biennial World Cup plan

see the FIFA ranking:

1 – Brazil – 1832.69 points;

2 – Belgium – 1827 points;

3 – France – 1789.85 points;

4 – Argentina – 1795.13 points;

5 – England – 1761.71 points;

6 – Italy – 1723.31 points;

7 – Spain – 1709.19 points;

8 – Portugal – 1674.78 points;

9 – Mexico – 1658.82 points;

10 – Netherlands – 1658.66 points.

Champion in 2014, Germany occupies the 12th position. To check the complete ranking, click here.

Vacancies available and group draw

Few places are available for the teams that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar. So far, 29 teams have already qualified for the tournament and only 3 teams will have a place in the event that will be played in November.

Costa Rica and New Zealand, Peru and Australia or the United Arab Emirates, Wales and Scotland or Ukraine will be the countries that will compete for one of the 3 available spots. The world repechage will take place in June.

The draw for the Cup keys will be held this Friday (1), at 1 pm, and the pots will be distributed as follows:

– KEY HEADS: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal;

– POT 2: Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Mexico, United States, Switzerland, Uruguay, Croatia;

– POT 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Morocco, Tunisia;

– POT 4 (defined in the repechage): Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Cameroon.

* World repechage selections will complete the spots in Pot 4.

Teams already qualified for the World Cup

The teams that have already qualified for the World Cup are as follows:

Europe

Germany;

Denmark;

Belgium;

France;

Croatia;

Spain;

Serbia;

England;

Switzerland;

Netherlands;

Portugal;

Poland;

Americas

Brazil;

Argentina;

Ecuador;

Uruguay;

Canada;

U.S;

Mexico;

Asia

Qatar (host);

Will;

South Korea;

Japan;

Saudi Arabia;

Africa

Ghana;

Senegal;

Morocco;

Tunisia;

Cameroon.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat