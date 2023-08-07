There were 3.19 billion clicks by Brazilian Internet users, according to data from SimilarWeb; in the world, total is 14 billion

Brazil leads the list of countries with the highest number of accesses to sports betting sites. In 2022 alone, Internet users from the country entered 3.19 billion times on segment portals, according to data released by the coupon platform CouponValido.com.br together with the information technology company SimilarWeb.

It is equivalent to 22.78% of all accesses in the world to these betting sites (14 billion clicks. The United Kingdom is 2nd in the ranking, with 1.61 billion entries, followed by Nigeria, with 1.29 billion.

Here is the top 10 list below:

BETTING REGULATION

On July 25th, the government published the MP (provisional measure) that regulates sports betting. The rules are in force, but must be analyzed within 120 days by the National Congress or they will expire. Here’s the full (184 KB) of the document published in Official Diary of the Union.

In May, the Ministry of Finance decided to tax electronic sports betting companies on the so-called GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue), revenue from games after winning prizes have been paid out to gamblers. The predicted taxation at the time was 16%, with 1% for the Ministry of Sport. But, according to the new MP, the percentage allocated to the body increased to 3%, raising the total to 18%.

The funds obtained from the taxation will be allocated as follows:

10% social security contribution;

3% to the Ministry of Sports;

2.55% to the National Public Security Fund;

1.63% to clubs and athletes whose names and symbols are linked to bets; It is

0.82% for basic education.

The MP modifies legislation (Law 13,756 of 2018) which regulates the exploitation of fixed odds lotteries by the government. The legislation determined that this was a public service exclusive to the Union, but the term “exclusive” was taken from the text.