When talking about child abuse in Brazil, two conflicting realities unfold. On the one hand, there is the country of great achievements such as legislation for the prevention and criminalization of these crimes, which place it in first place at the regional level in terms of regulations and as the only one in Latin America with a defined budget to sustain this national plan. But then there is the Brazil of the victims, in which four girls are raped every hour, usually by a relative. A trend that has barely changed in the last decade. “Between the approved law and the executed law there is a world,” explains the director of the Liberta Institute, Luciana Temer, by phone.

The expert thus comments on the regional report on Out of the Shadows (Out of the shadows), prepared by the analysis unit of The Economist for the Ignite Philanthropy Foundation and coordinated by the Child Rights International Network (CRIN). The study, which analyzed the public policies in this area of ​​60 countries (nine of them Latin American: Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru and Brazil) concluded that the latter was in eleventh place worldwide, with 65.7 points out of 100.

This investigation highlighted the criminalization of these sexual crimes, the judicial processes that “avoid re-victimization” of children by telling what happened, and the training program for judges and prosecutors. Although Itamar Gonçalves, director of advocacy at Childhood Brasil, welcomes some of the initiatives, he has the feeling that “almost none” of it is tangible on a day-to-day basis, especially in terms of care for survivors of abuse. since in 2017 Brazil approved the federal law on protected listening to provide care in a safe space for young people who report sexual harassment or abuse, the organization has been monitoring how many municipalities in the country have implemented the plan. “There is still almost none that has made these services effective. We are working on a national plan to implement what this law includes, which in itself is very positive. It’s just not a reality yet.”

In Brazil, more than 66,000 people suffered sexual violence in 2021, of which 61.3% correspond to children under 14 years of age, according to data from the Brazilian Public Safety Yearbook. This percentage increased by 4.2% compared to 2020. Sexual violence against minors is a widespread and silenced reality throughout the world. According to WHO data, one in five adult women and one in 13 men reported having suffered sexual abuse in childhood. In addition, as both experts point out, these figures usually only account for the “tip of the iceberg”. Only cases that were reported or treated in a hospital are recorded.

But denouncing in Brazil is, according to Gonçalves, a Way of the Cross. “A child who takes the courage to report goes jumping from one administration to another, has to tell several times what happened to him… It is very common for him to end up giving up because of that or because of family or social pressure,” he says. “We have a handful of international recommendations, public and even private standards… but we haven’t been able to get them off paper.”

The report, which is the first global assessment of how countries around the world address sexual violence against children, also shows the stark contrasts between countries. Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia are the only Latin American nations in the top ranks. Peru, Venezuela and Argentina are among the 15 worst scored. The main criticisms of Argentine legislation are the lack of a police agency specialized in cases of sexual exploitation and abuse, the lack of specialized units to respond to cases perpetrated virtually, and an ambiguous criminal classification that gives rise to very open interpretations.

Argentina, like Brazil, has not abolished the statute of limitations for the crime of exploitation and abuse of minors. Thus, in Argentina, a violation of a minor prescribes 15 years after the young person turns 18. And in Brazil, 20 years later. “This measure is highly questionable,” explains Temer. “It is very difficult for a person to denounce. Many of the adults we talk to tell us that it’s not until decades have passed that they decide to do it. Justice cannot close the door on them when they are encouraged.

Sex education, another pending issue

If there is one point on which organizations, States and victims agree, it is that sexual education is key to prevention. Sexual abuse usually occurs through the persuasion of adults and tends to confuse the minor, who sometimes doubts whether it is a normal practice or is ashamed to report it. The school can be a safe space to detect strange behaviors, give tools to the little one and facilitate support networks. However, the most conservative sectors criticize the inclusion of this knowledge in the educational plan. “In Brazil they continue to call it gender ideology and the myths they have are based on absurd distortions,” says Temer.

Gonçalves has high expectations with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office four months ago. “We had many projects interrupted by that ultra-conservative mentality of Jair Bolsonaro [expresidente de Brasil]. We trust that it will be a priority for Lula, because it is urgent. The numbers of victims are appalling and we know there are many, many more.”