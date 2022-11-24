After the Bolsonarismo requested this Tuesday “invalidate” the elections in Brazil for alleged errors in the 61% of electronic ballot boxesthe Brazilian justice finally ruled this Wednesday night and rejected the lawsuit filed by the Liberal Party (PL).

(In context: Brazil: what comes after Bolsonaro’s request to invalidate the elections?)

The Superior Electoral Court (STE) Brazilian fined for some $4.2 million to the coalition made up of Jair Bolsonaro’s party, after denying a request to review the electoral result due to alleged errors in the polls that would have given Lula victory.

The president of the TSE, Alexander de Moraesconsidered of “bad faith” the complaint filed Tuesday by the political group, according to a note published on the court’s website.

The ruling highlighted the “lack of evidence and circumstances that justify the establishment of an extraordinary verification” of some 280,000 electronic ballot boxes used in the presidential runoff.

Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected president on October 30, defeating the far-right leader by a narrow margin of 50.9% to 49.1% in the second round of the election.

See also Covid India today, more than 300 thousand infections in 24 hours: never so many in 8 months The ruling highlighted the lack of evidence and circumstances that justify the establishment of an extraordinary verification

Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) required invalidating the votes of the electronic ballot boxes “in which irreparable discrepancies in operation were verified”, and that the consequences on the result of the second round of the elections be determined.

The ballot boxes in question, according to the complaint, correspond to models prior to 2020. According to Moraes, who considered the arguments presented “absolutely false”, the request was “ostensibly offensive to the Democratic Rule of Law and made inconsistently, with the purpose of encourage criminal and anti-democratic movements,” the note details.

These movements, he adds, have manifested themselves with “serious threats and violence” in roadblocks throughout the country.

After Lula’s victory, truckers and other supporters of the president staged hundreds of blockades that lasted several days and in some cases led to clashes with the security forces.

In the complaint, the president’s party alleged a “malfunction” of five ballot box models, which “would jeopardize the transparency of the electoral process,” something allegedly demonstrated in a report by the Legal Voting Institute, hired by the political group itself.

In response, the president of the TSE applied a penalty of 22.9 million reais to the coalition led by the PL, equivalent to about 4.2 million dollars. And he asked to investigate the responsibility of Valdemar da Costa Neto, president of the PL, and Carlos César Moretzsohn Rocha, president of the Legal Vote Institute.

Bolsonaro, who has remained almost absent from public life since the defeat, has repeatedly questioned the electoral system without presenting evidence.

Bolsonaro supporters block the country’s streets days after Lula’s victory on October 30.

What does the request of Bolsonarismo mean?

Analysts considered before the ruling that the measure had little chance of success. In fact, the Brazilian daily or globeCiting lawyers who worked in Bolsonaro’s entourage, they called the report “useless” and “nonsense.”

An article in that medium ensures that the evaluation of the initiative only served to create more friction between Bolsonaro and the judiciary.

“Professionals who already worked for the president in the 2022 elections and in previous elections considered the preparation of the document a ‘mistake’ and pointed out that the report is ‘useless’ and ‘nonsense’. The lawyers do not see the possibility of any measure favorable to Bolsonaro prospering and assess that the president needs to accept defeat and turn the page to work as an opposition”, says the columnist for that newspaper Bella Megale.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME