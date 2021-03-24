The Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that former judge Sergio Moro, who convicted former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva of two corruption cases, was not “impartial.” The high court thus changes a previous decision and opens the possibility of setbacks in the investigation called Lava Jato, which led to the jail of well-known politicians and businessmen in the country.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, who was the leader of the leftist Workers Party, wins his second legal suit in less than a month, strengthening his possible return to the political arena for the 2022 presidential elections.

The Supreme Court of Justice ruled that former judge Sergio Moro acted in a biased manner against the former president, by trying and convicting him of two corruption and money laundering processes, in the middle of the investigation of the so-called Lava Jato case.

The opinions of the five judges of the Court were divided into three in favor and two against the appeal presented by Lula Da Silva, who alleged that Moro had political interests in his decision, since in 2018 he agreed to enter the government of the current president far-right Jair Bolsonaro as Minister of Justice.

Precisely, Moro’s sentences truncated Lula’s presidential aspirations and forced him to withdraw from the race in which until then he was the favorite candidate, according to the polls. With Lula Da Silva out of the race, Bolsonaro won the presidential election.

The politician’s legal team filed the complaint after the magazine “The Intercept” published a series of leaked messages that showed an apparent coordination between Moro and Lava Jato prosecutors to imprison the former head of state.

The new ruling of the Brazilian Supreme Court affects the reputation of the former magistrate, who in April 2020 resigned from his ministry after a difference of positions with the president, but it also opens the door for other senior executives and politicians sentenced to prison for the investigation against corruption led by Moro seek the annulment of their cases.

Lula Da Silva: closer to returning to the Presidency?

The Supreme Court’s decision this Tuesday ratifies the exoneration in favor of Lula Da Silva, which allows him to seek the Presidency again, thus recovering his political rights. However, he has not yet confirmed whether he will be a candidate again.

On March 8, a judge annulled all the sentences against the former president, which added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Supporters of former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva celebrate the new decision of the Supreme Court of Justice that favors the former president. In Brasilia, Brazil, on March 23, 2021. © Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino

In total, Lula was involved in four processes: one related to the purchase of an apartment in the Guarujá spa on the São Paulo coast; the acquisition of a country house in the town of Atibaia, an investigation into the Lula Institute, founded by the ex-president; and another on alleged illegal donations made by the construction company Odebrecht.

For the first case, Lula was sentenced to 12 years in prison. In the process of the country house, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison and due to the investigation of the Lula Institute there is still no final sentence.

Judge Luiz Edson Fachin, also of the Supreme Court, was the one who overturned the sentences. He based his decision on that the Curitiba Court, which had sentenced him, did not have the competence to do so.

However, the judge did not conclude anything about the content of the investigations of Lava Jato, focused on the state oil company Petrobras, from which the investigations against the former president arose.

According to Fachin, the cases will be sent to a court in the Federal District of Brazil, where they can start over, but in reality this would be the end of the entire case against the ex-president, because it would have prescribed, according to the lawyer Deltan Dallagnol, who prosecuted Lula as head of the Lava Jato work group.

The founder of the Workers’ Party also faces other processes. However, these cases are far from a final decision.

These court decisions also reveal political divisions in the nation. Supporters on the left celebrate the possible return of the popular 75-year-old political leader, while conservatives see Lula as left unpunished.

With Reuters, AP and local media