“Bolsonaro’s statements were another occasion in which the former president put himself in a theoretically criminal and offensive position towards the institutions, in particular the Supreme Court”. Thus the judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes authorized the national prosecutor’s office to put Bolsonaro under investigation as the instigator of the assault against Brazilian institutions by his supporters.
