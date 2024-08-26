From Brazil Journali From Brazil Journal https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/do-brazil-journal/ 08/26/2024 – 8:39

Sabesp will officially announce this Monday, the 26th, the nominees for its next board of directors, which will have nine members: three nominated by Equatorial, three by the Government of São Paulo and three independent members.

Sources familiar with the process told Brazil Journal that the names of Equatorial are: Augusto Miranda, CEO of the holding company since 2015; Tinn Amado, an executive with more than 17 years at Equatorial, where he was previously director of M&A and regulatory affairs; and Tiago Noel, responsible for investments in the energy sector at Opportunity, the largest shareholder in Equatorial’s float.

On the State side, the Government of São Paulo will reappoint two of the current advisors: Karla Bertocco, the current chairman of Sabesp; and Anderson Marcio de Oliveira, the executive secretary of the Secretariat of Sanitation, Environment and Infrastructure – and right-hand man of Secretary Natália Resende.

Shareholders have also already decided that the new CEO will be Carlos Piani, a veteran of Equatorial.

