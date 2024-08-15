David Vélez sold 31 million Nubank shares – about 3% of his stake and 0.6% of the bank’s capital – raising US$404 million.

The sale — at the end of the blackout period and one day after Nubank reported yet another record profit — was made for estate planning. “I plan to do some small sale every year, not necessarily in August,” Nubank’s co-founder told Brazil Journal, adding that the proceeds will go partly “to philanthropy and partly to diversification.”

At current market value, Vélez’s net worth is $13.1 billion, according to Bloomberg.



