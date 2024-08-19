From Brazil Journali From Brazil Journal https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/do-brazil-journal/ 08/19/2024 – 14:03

The time to invest in Brazilian stocks is now: prices are very depressed and the risks do not justify the current discount levels on the stock exchange. This is the main message of the management letter that has just been published by Squadra Investimentos, which manages R$19 billion in Rio de Janeiro.

“You have to invest when it’s cheap, not when you think it’s going to go up,” founder Guilherme Aché told Brazil Journal.

Among its most convincing theses, the manager highlighted Equatorial and Energisa, with implicit internal rates of return beating inflation + 12% per year. Other highlights are Ultrapar, Vibra, PRIO, Rumo and Multiplan.

