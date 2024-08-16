A powerful suction pump is operating in the Brazilian economy, draining billions of reais that previously fed popular consumption and causing dislocations even in evangelical churches and in the world of advertising. Welcome to the online gambling economy – whose customers are already 7 times more numerous than investors in the stock market.

It is impossible to say precisely how much Brazilians spend on online betting, but an estimate from Itaú indicates that the amount would be approximately R$24 billion per year.

The disbursement by Brazilians in service fees to foreign betting service providers plus the amount to make up the prize amounted to a total transfer of R$68.2 billion. The prizes received would have been R$44.3 billion. The net balance between expenses and earnings is equivalent to 0.2% of GDP.



#BRAZIL #JOURNAL #wild #roar #tiger #impact #economy