From Brazil Journali From Brazil Journal https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/do-brazil-journal/ 10/07/2024 – 14:16

The controllers of Casas Pernambucanas signed an agreement this Wednesday, the 10th, that puts an end to a family dispute that has been going on since the 1980s — and that has always placed the retailer at a competitive disadvantage in the sector.

+ Who are the CEOs who receive the highest salaries in Brazil; see ranking

Pernambucanas is controlled by two groups of the same family. In total, the retailer has 6 family groups with 35 individual shareholders – and a slow governance that until now has paralyzed the company in many situations.

The impasses caused by governance also made it more expensive for the company to raise capital in the capital market and made it difficult to attract talent.

Now, the agreement that has just been signed — the result of nine months of negotiation — determines that each of the six blocks will have the same voting power in the company’s decisions, regardless of shareholding.

The agreement also defines which decisions will have to be unanimous, which will require a qualified majority and which can be approved by a simple majority.

Read more at Brazil Journal.