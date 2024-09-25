From Brazil Journali From Brazil Journal https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/do-brazil-journal/ 09/25/2024 – 5:30

Among the world’s major cities, Miami is the one with the highest risk of suffering a real estate bubble — after the city was repriced by the wave of New Yorkers and Californians moving to the region. At the opposite end of the spectrum is São Paulo, with the lowest risk of a bubble among the 25 cities analyzed.

The findings are part of the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, a study that the Swiss bank publishes every year analyzing the real estate market in the world’s major metropolises.

UBS said that, adjusted for inflation, home prices are on average 15% lower than they were in mid-2022, when interest rates began to rise globally. Real prices in Frankfurt, Munich, Stockholm, Hong Kong and Paris, for example, are down 20% or more from their post-pandemic peak. In Vancouver, Toronto and Amsterdam, they’re down about 10%.

