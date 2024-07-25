From Brazil Journali From Brazil Journal https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/do-brazil-journal/ 07/25/2024 – 15:05

Rapper Jay-Z’s agency, which manages the careers of players such as Vini Jr, Endrick and Paquetá, is expanding its operations in Brazil by opening a sports marketing division.

In addition to representing players and athletes, Roc Nation Sports will now offer these clients a complete service that involves PR, social media and even philanthropy.

The idea is also to provide consultancy services to leagues such as Conmebol, FIFA and sports clubs, as well as work with brands and athletes to organize events. Its calling card, without a doubt, is the famous Super Bowl halftime show, in partnership with the NFL.

Here in Brazil, the company also wants to develop less traditional sports that are well-known in the country, and some modalities are already on the radar, as well as the possibility of bringing in major international shows.

Read the full article atO Brazil Journal.