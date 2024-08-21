From Brazil Journali From Brazil Journal https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/do-brazil-journal/ 08/21/2024 – 9:01

Businessman Paulo Morais, one of the founders and former CEO of Espaçolaser, is partnering with Big Brazil, a Brazilian company licensed by the Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment group. Paulo will serve on the board and will be responsible for outlining marketing strategies, which could include sponsoring a major soccer team.

“We are not going to position ourselves as a betting company, but rather as an entertainment company for the higher-income public,” said Morais, who has a history in health and wellness companies and sees no contradiction in putting his chips on the addictive business of betting.

The president of Big Brazil is businessman André Feldman, who has been representing the Caesars group in the country for almost a decade – and who has already brought the World Series of Poker brand, the largest poker tournament in the world, here.

