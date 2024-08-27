The pieces have once again fallen into place in Brazil’s favor in the allocation of global investors to emerging markets – and the entry of foreigners into the stock market has been positive for the second consecutive month.

The Brazilian stock market maintains a strong inverse correlation with US interest rates – and Treasury yields have fallen in recent weeks.

Adding up the inflows into the spot and futures markets, the inflow of resources in the two-month period totaled R$23 billion. Year-to-date, the balance is still negative: an outflow of R$26 billion. But the rotation of resources invested in emerging markets has once again blown in Brazil’s favor, Morgan Stanley said in a report.



#BRAZIL #JOURNAL #Foreigners #returning #Brazilian #Stock #Exchange