One of the most trusted men of President Jair Bolsonaro had to leave this Thursday to clarify that there is no political crisis in Brazil due to the lack of control of the pandemic. It happens in the midst of a growing wave of criticism of the government, including from the heads of Parliament for the management of disease and the demand for resignations in the cabinet, including that of the chancellor, Ernesto Araújo.

The country surpassed this Thursday the 100,000 daily infections of coronavirus, so the total now stands at 12,320,169. According to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, the country registered 100,158 cases and 2,777 deaths from covid-19 in a single day, which confirms the worsening of a health crisis that already leaves a total of 303,462 deaths in 13 months.

General Augusto Heleno explained that the country does not experience a political crisis or a clash of powers with Congress. He pointed this out after the head of Deputies, Arthur Lira, expressed questions to the government due to the worsening of the pandemic that already cost the country 300 thousand lives.

Due to Bolsonaro’s clashes with the governors and the president’s insistent repudiation of quarantines, the disease has not stopped growing and today Brazil is considered one of the greatest health hazards in the region.

Lira had said that “the moment is serious and everything has its limits (…) I am showing the yellow alert ”, opening the way for the use of“ remedies that are sometimes fatal ”. An expression that analysts interpreted as a threat of impeachment against the president who has presented more than 60 requests for impeachment. Another option would be to create an investigative commission on how I dealt with Covid.

Health workers protest against Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. Reuters photo

“The deputy Arthur Lira was under the effect of the crisis, we had a serious week, because we had the impression that all the intensive care rooms were going to collapse, people who are in those positions are under pressure,” said Heleno, who heads the Ministry of Institutional Security. He added that there was an “exaggerated” repercussion on the sayings of the head of the Lower House.

Harsh criticism

The main newspapers remarked this Thursday the tension” growing between Congress and the Executive and the possible impeachment. In the table is added the repudiation of Foreign Minister Araújo whose resignation was requested because there were no successes in the negotiations to buy vaccines. On Wednesday, during a hearing in Congress, they demanded that the chancellor resign.

General Heleno recommended acting with more “serenity” in the face of the health crisis so that it does not cause “the false impression” that there are political problems. One of the criticisms made by congressmen points out that Bolsonaro maintains its position against isolation and they question him for denouncing governors before the Court for having decreed the distancing in their states.

In tune with his boss, Heleno said that a “general lockdown is unfeasible”, it is “an illusion, a hypocritical position.” And he praised Bolsonaro for having met on Wednesday with congressional leaders, governors and the president of the Court to form a committee to monitor the crisis. This measure was adopted by the head of state after being the target of an intense saucepan and shouts of “murderer” and “liar”After a speech to the country about the disease.

The governor of São Paulo, Joao Doria, a former ally of the president who has become one of his main adversaries, called him a “psychopath.” “There is an accumulation of wear and tear. The patience of political leaders with Bolsonaro is wearing thin “Ricardo de Joao Braga, a researcher associated with the portal Congreso em Foco, who specializes in parliamentary affairs, told AFP.

Bolsonaro retains a hard core of supporters and 30% favorable opinions, but 54% of Brazilians disapprove its management of the pandemic, according to the institute Datafolha. “Jair Bolsonaro now wants to convince Brazilians that he is the President of the Republic and not the irresponsible one that everyone knows,” wrote the daily O Estado de S.Paulo in an editorial on Thursday.

After the cacerolazos and the attempt to regain initiative in Congress, the only real consensus achieved seems to be the need to emphasize the vaccination campaign, putting an end to the reluctance that the government expressed until recently about its effectiveness; on one occasion, Bolsonaro went so far as to say that vaccines could cause genetic alterations and turning a patient into an “alligator.” But the former Army captain seems reluctant to change his anti-confinement discourse or to stop recommending “treatments” with drugs like hydroxychloroquine.

