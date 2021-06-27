President Jair Bolsonaro in recent months relieved his three most controversial ministers to try to improve Brazil’s disastrous image and please sectors that allow it to avoid impeachment and be re-elected in 2022, analysts consulted by AFP pointed out.

Changes in the Ministers of the Environment, Foreign Relations and Health they are however mainly cosmetic, pointed out the experts, who exclude major twists in the fight against deforestation or against the coronavirus pandemic that has already left more than half a million dead in Brazil.

“The fact that those three ministers had a lot of resistance outside weighed heavily on Bolsonaro’s decision to replace them, although there were also internal factors“says Oliver Stuenkel, from the Getulio Vargas Foundation. But” they are changes more in appearance than in essence, “he adds.

The last to fall, on Wednesday, was the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles. His tenure had become untenable after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into his alleged relationship with logging operations and illegal timber smuggling.

Jair Bolsonaro (c), during a motorcycle tour with his followers, in São Paulo (Brazil). Photo EFE

Salles was rained by criticism from the international community and environmental groups, who accused him of promoting the alarming rebound in Amazon deforestation, to reduce the budgets of the control organisms and to advocate the exploitation of economic resources in protected areas.

The agribusiness sector also considered that this environmental policy damaged the image of an export power like Brazil and it made it difficult for Europe to ratify the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur.

Salles’s outlook was further darkened by the election of US President Joe Biden, committed to fighting global warming, in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally.

Cosmetics

In his place, Bolsonaro appointed Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, a secretary of the Ministry and former counselor of the Brazilian Rural Society (SRB), which according to the NGOs portends little change of course.

“Those changes, like that of Salles, do not entail significant changes of policies. [Los ministros] They are praised by the president and his successors can make specific changes, but they will not be 180% turns, “said political analyst Thomaz Favaro, from Control Risks.

At the end of March, It was the turn of Chancellor Ernesto Araújo, one of the main exponents of the “ideological wing” of the government, in a crusade against “cultural Marxism” and “globalism”.

His detractors criticized his automatic alignment with Trump diplomacy and attributed to their frequent altercations with China, Brazil’s first commercial partner, the difficulties in purchasing vaccines and supplies against the coronavirus.

Agribusiness was pulling its hair every time Araújo messed with Beijing, like when he positioned himself against the participation of China in the future 5G network in Brazil.

“China was not happy with him and his departure helped reduce tensions “Stuenkel said.

Two weeks earlier, General Eduardo Pazuello had resigned, Bolsonar’s third Minister of Healthor since he came to power in 2019.

His departure was sung for his catastrophic management of the pandemic, especially from the oxygen supply crisis that in January caused the death by suffocation of dozens of people in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state.

Pazuello was replaced by a doctor, Marcelo Queiroga, who try to reconcile sanitary measures basic to curb the disease with Bolsonaro’s vociferation against the mandatory use of masks and in favor of treatments without proven efficacy against COVID.

For the political scientist Thiago Vidal, from the Prospectiva consultancy, the reliefs of Araújo and Pazuello were also “a gesture” from Bolsonaro towards the “center” (large center), a group of conservative parties that pressure, support or depose presidents according to their convenience at the time.

His support is basic for Bolsonaro, with popularity down and confronted dozens of impeachment requests in Congress.

The mandatary is white in addition to an investigation of a senatorial commission on the alleged responsibility of his government in the failure of the fight against the coronavirus.

