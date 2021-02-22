The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has opened a new crisis in Petrobras by announcing a retired Army general as the new president of the state oil company, whose papers sank in the Stock Market, and raised doubts about his commitment to economic liberalism. In addition, the Bovespa index fell 5%.

The appointment of Joaquim Silva e Luna, former Minister of Defense in Michel Temer’s government (2016-2018) and current director of the Brazilian part of the Itaipú hydroelectric plant, has yet to be ratified by the Petrobras Board of Directors But it has already caused an earthquake in the financial market.

The shares of the largest company in the country and the most strategic for the Brazilian State fell about 20% half a day this Monday on the San Pablo Stock Exchange.

Petrobras has lost about R $ 100 billion ($ 18.2 billion) in market value since last Friday the departure of Roberto Castello Branco, a technical economist chosen by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who has yet to comment on the matter, was announced last Friday.

The collapse of Petrobras shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. AFP photo

“The market is very stressed by that decision by Bolsonaro. It’s a horrible signal, a lousy interference, although we have to wait for next chapters, “Rodrigo Fontana, resource manager at Guide Investimentos, told Efe.

“It is a time more for questions than for certainties,” he added, given the suspicions that the president will soon undertake similar changes in the electricity sector.

Populist Bolsonaro?

Bolsonaro, captain of the Army reserve, an institution that has historically had a statizing profile in Brazil, made a commitment in the 2018 electoral campaign with economic liberalism and fiscal adjustment, which made him earn credit from a financial market that is now suspicious of him.

In this context, Fontana doubts whether the change in Petrobras, which is state-controlled but with shares traded on the São Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges, is “something specific” or the beginning of a “more populist” Bolsonaro ahead of the 2022 presidential elections, to which he intends to run.

Pressured by the trucking sector, which threatened a new strike like the one that paralyzed the country in May 2018, the president on Monday justified his decision and demanded “transparency and predictability” to the oil company.

In your opinion, the rise in fuel prices is not justified – close to 30% so far this year – and took the opportunity to launch harsh criticism of the current management of Petrobras and the economic agents.

“Some in the financial market are very happy with Petrobras’ policy, which has only one bias: serve the interests of some groups in Brazil, “he denounced.

“Is the oil ours or is it from a small group here in Brazil?” Asked the far-right leader.

He also complained that Castello Branco I’ve been working from home for “eleven months”, as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic, which has a fervent denier in Bolsonaro. “It is inadmissible,” he sentenced.

For Nelson Marconi, professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation Center for Economic Studies (FGV), Bolsonaro you may be taking a “turn” in your speech because he believes that it can favor him in his popularity ratings, although his position is framed within what he defended “the whole life” as a politician.

“The market bought a president who believed he was going to push a liberal agenda, when he was never liberal. Although, on the other hand, I consider Petrobras’ pricing policy to be crazy, “the analyst told Efe.

For his part, the Brazilian vice president, General of the Army Reserve Hamilton Mourao, rejected, like Bolsonaro, that the change of president is about interference and limited the matter to a “question of confidence.”

In addition, he described the financial market as an “electronic herd”, after the sharp drop in Petrobras’ price on the stock market, and said that Joaquim Silva e Luna is a “extremely prepared comrade.”

If he is finally ratified for the position, Silva e Luna will be Petrobras’ first military president since the times of the dictatorship (1964-1985), a period that Bolsonaro has repeatedly defended.

Source: AFP and EFE

PB