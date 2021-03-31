Jair bolsonaro it has become pragmatic. The Brazilian president wants to be reelected in next year’s elections and has just given a rudder to show that he has the initiative in the face of the irruption of former leftist president Lula da Silva, who already surpasses it in the polls with a moderate speech.

With the change of six ministers in one day, Bolsonaro intends to give a message of moderation, which is not the same as a turn towards the center, but rather to remove the prefix ultra from his ultra-rightism to expand support among voters and lifelong conservative parties.

In this sense, the output most outstanding in Monday’s remodeling is that of the Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araújo.

The health disaster

As or more ultra-rightist, ultrareligious and denialist than Bolsonaro, Araújo has stepped aside as a scapegoat for the health disaster Brazilian. In line with the president, the minister strained relations with China, one of the largest vaccine producers and Brazil’s main export destination, which not only delayed immunization, but also affected trade relations.

Bolsonarista parliamentarians, as well as the presidents of Congress and the Senate and 300 diplomats had called for the removal of Araújo. His replacement will be Carlos Alberto Franco França, an experienced diplomat with a moderate profile.

The first vaccine to arrive in the country, in January, was the Chinese CoronaVac, thanks to the efforts of the opposition governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and despite the anti-Chinese expletives of Bolsonaro, who in the end bowed to pragmatism and accepted the start of immunization with that antidote.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro squeezed Twitter to show that the vaccine is your priority: agreement with Pfizer for the purchase of one hundred million doses and upward counter of the vaccinometer with about 18 million people injected.

However, barely 8.5% of the 210 million of Brazilians have received a dose, with the country breaking record of deaths. More than 2,600 deaths a day on average last week, when the record for deaths in one day was also reached, with 3,600 on Thursday. The country accumulates 315,000 deaths.

The second outstanding relief was in Defense, where Fernando Azevedo gave way to another general, Walter Souza Braga Netto, a coup by Bolsonaro to have direct control of the armed forces.

Measure generated discomfort in the barracks and on Tuesday the heads of the three armies presented their resignation, in an unprecedented crisis in democracy. The three commanders leaked to the press that their decision was an act of protest against the president – whom they consider “authoritarian” – after in recent months they opposed the military meddling in political polemics, as Bolsonaro wanted.

Another important change is the appointment of a deputy from the Liberal Party (PL), Flávia Arruda, as Minister of the General Secretariat of Government, a position that articulates political alliances of the Executive.

The PL belongs to what in Brazil is known as center, a group of small parties, generally right-wing, that put negotiated parties before ideology and they offer their vows in Parliament in the hottest sun.

Until now, Bolsonaro had refused to become too attached to the center for being synonymous with political patronage, but the electoral proximity has made the populist leader try to add all possible support.

The other three ministerial changes affect Casa Civil (Presidency), the Attorney General of the State –with the rank of minister– and Justice and Security, whose new head, Anderson Torres, is a police commissioner close to what is called the bullet bank , a group of parliamentarians in favor of the liberalization of weapons.

By Robert Mur, Buenos Aires correspondent for La Vanguardia

