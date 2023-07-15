Authorities in the Brazilian Amazon state have identified an Italian tourist who had been missing in the jungle since last Wednesday. The identity of our compatriot was not disclosed, but according to spokesmen for the firefighters of Presidente Figueiredo, a city about 150 kilometers south of the border with Colombia, he was identified in the middle of the jungle “in a state of confusion”. Although he was weakened, he appeared to be in “good health” and was transferred to a hospital to undergo tests. The city has about 25,000 inhabitants and in recent years has become a destination for adventure tourism, today one of the main economic activities in the area.