An Italian tourist drowned on Barra da Tijuca beach, near the Grand Hyatt Hotel, in the west of Rio de Jainero. The Globo website reports it, specifying that according to the municipal health secretariat of the Brazilian city, the victim was identified as Marco Nastasi, 39 years old, born in Italy, lived in Colombia, in Rio for a holiday. The man was transferred by helicopter to the Lourenco Jorge municipal hospital, but had already been declared dead when he arrived.