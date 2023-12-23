Despite this, the entity reiterated the “importance of dismantling Hamas’ military capacity in the Gaza Strip”

The IBI (Brazil Israel Institute) said in a New Year message released on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) that the Israeli government “must resume full commitment to the 2-State solution, moving away from radicalism and international isolation”.

“We remain convinced of the importance of dismantling Hamas’ military capacity in the Gaza Strip, freeing all hostages and finding a definitive solution to the humanitarian tragedy in the Palestinian territory”wrote IBI in its profile on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the institute, this is the “key moment” to define the future of the war between Israel and Hamas. “We need to face head-on the suffering of Israeli and Palestinian societies, victims of a war that seems to have no end, but there needs to be”.

The IBI declared that the international community “must fully recognize Israel’s right to protect its population against the threat of terrorism, and the urgency of releasing the hostages. At the same time, it must help with reconstruction efforts in Gaza and revitalize Palestinian political leadership.”.

“Both people have the right to live in peace. We pray that this right is honored. Never, as now, has it been so important to desire and believe in Peace. IBI wishes everyone a happy 2024”.