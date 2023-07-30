For Meta’s vice president in Latin America, the country is “very important” to test measures that will be replicated globally

Maren Lau, Meta’s regional vice president for Latin America, said he sees Brazil as a great laboratory to test ways to monetize WhatsApp. According to her, the country is fundamental for the company, which still owns Facebook, Instagram and the recently launched Threads.

“Brazil is a very important country for Meta to learn, test and move forward with monetizing WhatsApp and then scaling with it globally”, he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (30.jul.2023).

“Here in Latin America and Brazil, business messaging [mensagens de negócios] is a key strategy for our business“, he spoke. “And it’s also the way people do business with companies of all sizes. Our power to monetize is still in its infancy. We are at the beginning of this journey“, continued.

DATA PROTECTION

According to Maren Lau, Meta has a “very strong commitment” with data and privacy policies, as well as combating hate speech and misinformation.

“We are investing billions of dollars [nisso] and AI development [inteligência artificial] to recognize this type of content on our platforms, remove it before it reaches the consumer”, he stated. “We know that having a space where people feel safe and can communicate is fundamental to our business. Without that, we have no business.“, he said.

Asked about Meta’s position in relation to the bill (bill) of fake newsshe replied that the company “regulation is open in the general ecosystem, as a global vision”. According to the regional vice-president, “the Meta, as a company, complies with the regulations of the government and of the countries where it operates”.

Mauren said that it is necessary to understand that “in technology development”, one should talk openly with civil associations, governments, users and academics.

“Because this is all about a conversation about the responsible development of innovation and technology. We are committed to having these conversations. This is a vision that we have both here in Brazil and in any other country, globally“, he said.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The regional vice president stated that, currently, “users already have contact with AI in general“, since “recommendations and referrals of content aligned with personal interests are already based on AI”.

According to her, the main advances, especially in generative AI, “have to do with business products, with Advantage+ [sistema de criação de campanhas com ferramentas de IA da Meta], with campaign optimization, creativity and, soon, with content and language model advances”.