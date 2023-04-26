Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

The President of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodriguez, said that he is ready to wait until next May to obtain a final answer from Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, his favorite to take over the technical duties of the “Seleção” team, which won the world championship five times.

Rodriguez, on the sidelines of the CBF General Assembly meeting, told reporters that he hopes to be able to announce the name of the new coach by May 25, when the list of players who will play friendly matches will be announced in June, pending the identification of the competing teams.

“Before thinking about Plan B, I want to exhaust all possibilities of Plan A,” said the president of the local federation, who has never hidden that Real Madrid’s current Spanish coach Ancelotti is his first choice.

And the coach of Milan, Italy, Chelsea, and the former German, Bayern Munich, confirmed on the first of April that the Brazilian Federation wanted him to be the successor to Tite, who left his position after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ancelotti said in a press conference: “The truth is that the Brazilian national team wants me, and this makes me happy, but I have to respect the current contract with Real Madrid, which expires in June 2024, and it is a contract that I hope to respect until the end.”

It is expected that Ancelotti will make his final decision at the end of his season with Real, who were eliminated from the La Liga race, but qualified for the Champions League semi-finals and the King’s Cup final.

And in the event that the Italian rejects the offer of the Brazilian Federation, the latter is expected to choose between several names, most notably Fernando Dgenis, the brilliant coach of Fluminense at the beginning of the season in Brazil, or the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, or his compatriot Jorge Jesus (Turkish Fenerbahçe), according to Brazilian media.