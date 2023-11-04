Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/11/2023 – 16:10

Brazilian triathlon is two-time champion in the mixed relay at the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile). This Saturday (4), in the city of Vina Del Mar, the quartet formed by Miguel Hidalgo, Djenyfer Arnold, Manoel Messias and Vittoria Lopes crossed the finish line first, with a time of 1h15min08, leaving the North teams behind. American, with the silver medal (1h15min26), and the Canadian with the bronze (1h15min36).

With the achievement of the second gold in the sport in this edition of the Pan – the first was with São Paulo native Hidalgo, in the men’s event – ​​the country gained precious points in the world ranking, which serves as a parameter in the search for an Olympic place in Paris 2024. Brazil is the runner-up in the medal board, with 180, behind the United States (253). Mexico (125) occupies third position.

The first to compete was Hidalgo. Although he didn’t do well in swimming – he came in last place – he recovered in cycling, finishing in third place. Then it was the turn of Santa Catarina’s Djenyfer Arnold, who kept Brazil in third. In the final half of the race, two people from Ceará made the difference. The first was Manoel Messias who performed well in three sports and reduced the disadvantage for his opponents. Afterwards, it was Vittoria Lopes who immediately took first place in the dispute, with a perfect swimming test, and then even increased the Brazilian quartet’s advantage in cycling and running.

Brazil debuted at the top of the Pan-American podium in the mixed triathlon relay in the last edition: Lima (Peru), in 2019.