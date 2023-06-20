Bruno Pavani

Research carried out by Google pointed out that Brazil is only behind Japan and the United States when it comes to searching for fashion and beauty articles. The data were presented during the Think Beauty & Fashion event, held at the Google office in São Paulo (SP).

Google presented unprecedented data from an online survey of 1,000 consumers on fashion consumption habits and another commissioned by the company from Offerwise with 2,000 Brazilians pointing out the main trends in the beauty segment.



Studies show that most Brazilians intend to maintain or increase purchases of these products over the next 12 months: this is the intention of 68% of respondents in the case of fashion and 83% in the case of beauty products.

Consumer is more aware

The two surveys point out that the consumer profile is increasingly aware, with a preference for products that offer well-being and brands with a purpose aligned with their personal values.



Almost seven out of ten Brazilians (67%) say they use beauty products to feel good, regardless of the opinion of others. When considering purchasing a product, 17% of beauty consumers and 7% of fashion consumers said they took into account the fact that the brand has a purpose aligned with theirs.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for products that make them not only look good, but also feel good. They want brands to have a story beyond their products and that they show credibility, that is, that they don’t just pay lip service,” says Farouk Azanki, head of business for the Beauty segment at Google Brazil, in a statement. .



Hair care is the biggest concern

Research commissioned by Google from Offerwise shows that hair is the biggest concern for Brazilians when it comes to beauty care. The item is the main point of identification of consumers with the theme ‘beauty’, according to the survey, being cited by 44% of respondents. The subject was ahead of perfume (27%), skin (20%) and makeup (9%).

Hair care products are also the ones that most frequently enter shopping baskets in the beauty segment. Almost eight out of ten Brazilians (78%) said they buy at least one hair item every month; ahead of products for body skin care (65%), face (62%), makeup (50%) and perfume (47%).

Consumers search for information on Google and Youtube

According to a survey commissioned by Offerwise, 67% of Brazilians search the Internet for information about beauty products. Google search is the top touchpoint at 91%, followed by YouTube at 73%. According to internal Google data, most of these searches are related to the search for ‘inspirations’ for products in the category.

“For the world of beauty, YouTube helps create identification and communities. It attracts consumers of all profiles, often going beyond the obvious, such as women looking to take care of and learn about hair care products and technologies,” says Carolina Soares, leader of insights for the Fashion and Beauty segment at Google Brazil.























