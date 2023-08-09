from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/09/2023 – 14:58

Betting sites have been gaining more and more popularity among online users. A recent survey by Comscore reveals that Brazil is the third country in the world that consumes these channels the most, behind only the United States and England. Known as gambling, this environment brings together diverse digital platforms for sports, casino and gambling enthusiasts.

According to the survey, the category had, in Brazil, a significant growth in consumption time since 2019, showing an increase of 281%, and today, it adds up to 2 billion minutes consumed per month. In addition, gambling has 42.5 million unique users, a reach equivalent to 32% of the Brazilian digital population. The majority (80%) of these consumers connect exclusively through mobile devices.

When analyzing the profile of users, it was found that 49% of them belong to class C. It was also observed that 61% of consumers are men, mostly aged over 45 years.

“We noticed that the growth in access to gambling among Brazilian consumers can be attributed to several factors, such as the popularization of online betting, the reach of the internet and the advancement of technology, in addition to the wide coverage of sporting events. In this analysis, we deepened the profile of these users and drew an interesting overview of the category in Brazil and in the world”, reports Ingrid Veronesi, senior director of Comscore for Brazil.

Gambling in the world

The growth of the betting sector is not restricted to Brazil. In the world, the five countries that most consume gambling channels are, respectively: United States, England, Brazil, India and Italy. The top 3 players in this segment most accessed worldwide are: Rummy Circle, Flutter and Betano.

In Brazil, the channels with the highest audience in this segment are Betano, Bet365 and Pixbet. Among the biggest players, it was found that the cross-audience is significant: 6,161 million who consume the Betano platform are also Bet365 users. In addition, the survey points out that gambling consumers have a great affinity with users who are interested in the automotive category.

Reach on social media

In the first quarter of 2023, the gambling sector recorded 617,000 actions on the main social media platforms between January and April, with BetFair being the most active brand in these media. Regarding the preferences of users in this category, 98% are YouTube consumers, more than 87% use Instagram, 86.5% access Facebook, 54.4% use TikTok, 39.9% consume Kwai and 36, 6% browse Twitter. To view the complete survey, Click here.