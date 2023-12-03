President says the objective of the trip is to seek investments for sustainability projects

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Sunday (Dec 3, 2023) that he will take advantage of his visit to Germany to establish new partnerships for Brazil.

“[A Alemanha] need to return to Brazil. Especially at this time when Brazil is working on the issue of clean energy, renewal, energy transition, the Amazon, biodiversity. Brazil is the hot ticket, just invest”Lula declared to journalists after dinner with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Lula described the dinner with the German chancellor and ministers as “exceptional”. This is the Brazilian president’s first appointment in Germany, where he will stay for 3 days to participate in meetings on cooperation between the 2 countries.

After his first agenda in Germany, President Lula tells the Brazilian press: “Brazil is the hot ticket, just invest!” 📲 DIGITAL/PR pic.twitter.com/PPRp2ELti5 — Presidency of the Republic of Brazil (@presidencia_BR) December 3, 2023

The president must sign around 20 agreements – most on the environment and social development.

Before arriving in Germany, the PT member visited Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where he also signed partnerships.