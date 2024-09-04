In Group B match, Brazil won 3-0 France and qualified for the next phase of the Women’s U-20 World Cup, thanks to the two goals of Natália Vendito and Priscila da Silva.

“Thus, Brazil reached 6 points and already has a place in the next round, emerging as one of the favorites to reach the final stages, as it has shown strength in each game,” reported www.futbolred.com

And he added: “The great figure this Tuesday, at the stadium Atanasio Girardot from Medellinit was Natália Vendito, who scored the first two goals of the match to settle the game in favor of the Brazilians. Vendito scored at 7′ (0-1) and 19′ (0-2), to give the ‘Canarinhas’ peace of mind.

France tried to react, but it was not possible. Brazil held on to its advantage and just waited for time to pass.

The game was decided in the 75th minute with a goal from Priscila to make it 0-3, a score that leaves the Brazilians in the next round and gives them the option of continuing on in the tournament.

With 6 points and 12 goals in favor [venció 9-0 a Fiyi en el debut]The Brazilians, with an unbeaten record, are already hoping to close out their group to confirm first place and find out who their opponent is in the round of 16.

On Friday at 8 pm, Brazil will face the national team Canada, while Fiji will face the French.