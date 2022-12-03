World Cup season traditionally involves the movement of betting exchanges and intensifies the pools between friends and family. worth a guess, “kick”, projection, affinity with the selections. But a group of researchers from several Brazilian universities put science into passion and used artificial intelligence to simulate 1 million possibilities for the Qatar Cup.

The result: the Brazilian team is the favorite to lift the cup. The project Sports Forecastsince 2006, creates scenarios for competitions, mainly soccer, delivering title odds and, for judo, it also monitors the performance of athletes.

This year, the researchers used the largest database yet to feed the computer program (artificial intelligence) and generate 1 million results involving the 32 World Cup teams. And at each stage of the tournament, the board is updated.

The objective information includes numbers from Fifa (International Football Federation), the Elo World Ranking 🇧🇷which, since 1970, ranks soccer teams by points🇧🇷the market value of each selection, the offensive and defensive power, history and other performance indicators of the athletes.

In the subjective assessment, expert reviews are added. Based on this set, a mathematical formulation and statistical basis are developed to quantify the uncertainties about the results of soccer matches.

Of the total simulations for the competition in Qatar initially carried out, the team commanded by Tite was champion 153,178 times, totaling a frequency of 15%. Close behind was the Argentine national team, with 12%; the Belgians, with 9%; and the team from France, with 8%.

With the update after the 1st stage of the competition, the picture is: Brazil, with 16.6%, followed by France (10.6%), Spain (9.5%) and England (9.3%). Argentina moved to 5th place and Belgium to 8th.

“In this research, our artificial intelligence involves statistical and computational modeling, which gives the machine the ability to predict the results of each game. With this, simulating a very large number of championships, we can check the path of the selections from the beginning to the end of the cup”said Francisco Louzada Neto, a professor at ICMC-USP (Institute of Mathematics and Computing Sciences of the University of São Paulo) in São Carlos and one of the coordinators of Cemeai (Center for Mathematical Sciences Applied to Industry), a Cepid (Research Center , Innovation and Diffusion) of FAPESP (São Paulo State Research Support Foundation).

“This type of work shows the population various information about the championship and that we should trust science for any activity, including sports. In addition to modeling for football, we also develop models for monitoring judokas, which can offer a coach interesting insights on how to proceed with practice to improve an athlete’s performance, for example”, completed.

In addition to researchers from ICMC-USP and Cemeai, scientists from UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), UFPR (Federal University of Paraná), UFSCar (Federal University of São Carlos), Universidad de Atacama (Chile) and educational company Flai.

Earlier this year, Louzada and a group of data scientists, including Fapesp fellows Caroline Godoy and Anderson Ara, were the winners in the judo modality of the Prêmio Esporte Inovação, a competition held during the 2nd Olympic Congress in Brazil, with the project Sistema iSports.

iSports combines math and statistics to collect and analyze data on tests designed for judo athletes. The information is gathered in a score that varies from 0 to 100, making it possible to compare the performance of different athletes and also the development of the same athlete over time.

data diversity

This year, Previsão Esportiva included in the simulations for the World Cup the probabilities from stage to stage, the number of goals expected from the possible top scorers and an interactive delivery of the results. With this, the user can check the odds and favorite selections in any possible match and also update the tables as the competition progresses.

“The modeling takes into account the data, information available at a given time. The important thing is that throughout the cup we are updating the modeling round by round. As the variability decreases over time, the model gives greater assertiveness. There is a follow-up process in which modeling is not watertight”, Louzada Neto told Agência FAPESP.

Among the top scorers of the cup, the projection points to Harry Kane (England), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) as the first placed. In the results, it is also possible to consult the probability of goals by match and by chosen selection.

In the simulations of the first stage, the result already indicated that Brazil, belonging to Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, was the great favorite of the group. The forecast estimated that the Brazilian team had a 63% chance of going first in the group, with Switzerland in second (37% chance).

When analyzing the probabilities of leaving the cup, Previsão Esportiva points out that Brazil runs more risks in the round of 16, with a 28.3% chance of falling. In the quarterfinals, the rate is 21.4%. That is, even being favorites, the Brazilian team still has obstacles to face.

With information from FAPESP Agency