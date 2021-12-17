It’s four: for the fourth consecutive year, Brazil maintains the title of country with the most “spam” phone calls in the world According to Truecaller App’s Global Report, which blocks these calls. Spam calls are unwanted calls from telemarketers that offer unsolicited services or products.

Until October of this year, Brazil had an average of 32.9 spam calls per user per month, a number much higher than the second placed, Peru, with 18.02. In relation to SMS spam, Brazil is in eighth place, behind seven African countries: Cameroon, Somalia, Tanzania, Congo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Benin.

+ Telemarketing calls will be identified by number, decides Anatel

+ Anatel wants more ‘strong’ measures for the telemarketing code not to be breached

The survey shows that most spam calls in Brazil originate from financial services (44.1%), such as banks, credit unions, credit card operators, and sales of all types (39%). In third place (16.9%) appear coup attempts.

“To say that Brazil has a problem with spam is an understatement. Four years in a row as the country most affected by spam should serve as a warning to authorities so that restrictions and fines are adopted”, the research says.

After Brazil and Peru, they appear among the countries with the most spam links, in sequence: Ukraine, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Vietnam, South Africa, Russia, Colombia, Spain, Ecuador, Turkey and Italy.

