Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 11:45

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the number of dengue cases in 2023 points to Brazil as the country with the highest incidence of the disease in the world. In total, there were 2.9 million cases registered until December 11th – more than half of the more than 5 million registered worldwide. According to the entity, we live at a historic global level.

In the publication, released on Friday, 22, the WHO warned about the fact that the disease had also spread to countries where it historically did not circulate, such as France, Italy and Spain.

Among the reasons for the spread is the climate crisis, which has raised the world temperature and allowed the dengue-carrying mosquito, the Aedes aegyptisurvive in an environment where this did not occur before – in this way, it is able to reproduce more and more.

The 2023 El Niño phenomenon also accentuated the effects of global warming temperatures and climate change, and is expected to persist until mid-2024.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health is already projecting an increase in cases of the disease in the country next year.

The ministry decided to incorporate a vaccine against dengue, from the pharmaceutical company Takeda, into the public network after a favorable opinion from Conitec, a commission that evaluates new technologies in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Severe cases of dengue

WHO data also warns of the number of serious cases of dengue fever: in total, 5,000 people died from the disease this year around the world. In Brazil, 1,474 cases, or 0.05% of total records, are of the so-called hemorrhagic dengue, which can kill.

Dengue is the most common viral infection transmitted to humans bitten by infected mosquitoes. It occurs mainly in urban areas in tropical and subtropical climates and its main symptoms are high fever, malaise, lack of appetite, red spots on the skin, as well as pain in the body, joints, behind the eyes and head.

To prevent mosquito infestation, the Ministry of Health advises that it is necessary to eliminate breeding sites, keeping reservoirs and any place that can accumulate water completely covered with screens, covers or lids.

Protective measures against bites can also help, especially in areas of transmission. O Aedes aegypti It attacks mainly during the day.

The application of the dengue vaccine is scheduled to begin in February 2024 and, with this, Brazil will be the first country in the world to offer the vaccine in the public health system. / With information from excerpts from Agência Brasil’s report.