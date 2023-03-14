There are 131,506 million active accounts; YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are the most accessed platforms

Survey of comscore shows that Brazil is the 3rd country that most consumes social networks in the world. There are 131,506 million active accounts. Of these, 127.4 million are unique users on social networks (96.9%). read the full of the study.

The research collected data from 10 countries: India, Indonesia, Brazil, United States, Mexico, Argentina, Italy, United Kingdom, France and Spain.

There were 356 billion minutes consumed on the networks in December 2022 – equivalent to 46 hours of connection per user in the month. The audience of these platforms surpassed the time spent on services, entertainment, work, corporate presence, retail and financial services platforms.

YouTube, Facebook It is Instagram are the networks most accessed by Brazilian users. They reach 96.4%, 85.1% and 81.4%, respectively. Following are TikTok, Kwai and Twitter.

Regarding audience consumption time, Instagram and YouTube are networks where consumers dedicate more time.

“For years, social networks have represented a relevant space in the digital environment. The prominent position increases the competitiveness of brands in these channels and requires smart strategies to increase and retain engagement. Therefore, Comscore proposes to understand how the user behaves in this environment, bringing insights that help in directing new actions”said Ingrid Veronesi, Comscore Senior Director for Brazil.

Also according to the survey, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram totaled 15.6 billion actions, 10 million contents and 230.8 million shares between January and December 2022.