Visas for Brazilian businesspeople grew 14.4% from January to May compared to last year

Brazil is the 2nd country that opens the most companies in the United States, according to a survey by AG Immigrationan immigration law firm in the United States. Between January and May of this year, 4,179 “L” visas were issued, intended for the transfer of executives from multinational companies and the opening of businesses.

The number is 14.4% higher than the number recorded in the same period last year. Ahead of Brazil is India, which issued 18,508 authorizations in the first 5 months of 2024.

Here are the countries that issued the most “L” visas:

India : 18,508 Brazil ; 4.179 China : 4,117 Mexico : 3,074 Japan : 3,046 South Korea : 2,938 Great Britain and Northern Ireland : 2,625 France : 2,527 Germany : 1,644 Israel : 1,097

The document allows foreign entrepreneurs to open branches, subsidiaries or affiliates of their businesses in the United States, or to carry out the international transfer of executives and managers, according to Leda OliveiraCEO of AG Immigration.

Initially, the visa entitles you to stay for 1 year. In the case of companies, depending on the performance of the business, it can be renewed for another 3 years and, subsequently, for another 1 year (not exceeding the period of 5 years). Executives of large companies can have their permission renewed for the same period, which can be up to a maximum of 7 years.

AG Immigration explains that in order to issue an “L” visa, it is necessary to prove the company’s commercial capacity in the United States and, in the case of transfer, documents proving the relationship between the parties (company and employee).

Here are some mandatory requirements for “new” companies:

business plan: document that informs the nature of the company that exists in Brazil, its history, why it is expanding to the American market, where it will operate and projections;

registration of the company to be incorporated;

rental document for a fixed space in the city indicated in the business plan.

AG Immigration is an immigration law firm in the USA. It is headquartered in Washington, with offices in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, New York, Belo Horizonte (MG) and Barueri (SP).