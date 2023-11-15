Home page World

A man showers on Ipanema Beach. Brazil is currently being hit by a heat wave. © Wang Tiancong/XinHua/dpa

According to experts, the current heat wave in Brazil is related to the El Niño weather phenomenon and global warming. It is not the first for the South American country.

Rio de Janeiro – Even before summer begins in the southern hemisphere, large parts of Brazil are suffering from a severe heat wave. In the metropolis of Rio de Janeiro, the temperature felt like it rose to 58.5 degrees on Tuesday, as the state news agency Agencia Brasil reported.

Temperatures well over 40 degrees were also measured in other regions, especially in the center and south of the country.

The National Meteorological Institute classified the situation in 15 states and the federal district around the capital Brasília as very dangerous. There is a risk of dehydration, headaches, nausea and circulatory problems.

The perceived temperature describes a person’s perception of temperature, which, in addition to the actual air temperature, also depends on the humidity and the wind.

According to experts, the current heat wave is related to the El Niño weather phenomenon and global warming. “A heat wave in spring is not unusual. But there have already been four heatwaves in the last few months without us having yet reached the end of the season. Global warming has made the waves more intense and more frequent,” said climatologist José Marengo from the Cemaden research institute to the G1 news portal. dpa